Westlake Chemical (WLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. It is benefiting from synergies of Axiall acquisition and strong demand for its major products. The company remains on track to realize significant synergies and cost savings related to the Axiall acquisition. Increased demand for major products across both Vinyls and Olefins segments is also driving its revenues. Westlake Chemical should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, the company faces headwind from raw material cost inflation which may affect its margins. Its operations are exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages.”

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

Westlake Chemical traded up $0.58, hitting $108.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $172,019.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,710. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.