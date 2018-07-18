WesBanco (WSBC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WesBanco earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8278375266995 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WesBanco traded up $0.19, reaching $46.11, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,409. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.