Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 420.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Consol Energy worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Consol Energy opened at $40.83 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

