Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

