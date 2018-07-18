Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $78.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.