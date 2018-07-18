Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 18,933 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $51.43 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.82 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

