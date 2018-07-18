Washington Federal (WAFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Washington Federal traded down $0.08, reaching $32.82, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 23,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

