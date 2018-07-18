Wanchain Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00033629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $260.45 million and $7.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00106797 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007000 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.