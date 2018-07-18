WABCO (WBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. WABCO has set its FY18 guidance at $7.30-7.80 EPS.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.91 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 11.97%. WABCO’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WABCO to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WABCO opened at $120.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. WABCO has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WABCO from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on WABCO in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

