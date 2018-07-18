Virtacoinplus (XVP) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Virtacoinplus (CURRENCY:XVP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Virtacoinplus has a market capitalization of $151,431.00 and $0.00 worth of Virtacoinplus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtacoinplus has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Virtacoinplus coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoinplus alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016388 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Virtacoinplus Coin Profile

Virtacoinplus (XVP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. Virtacoinplus’ total supply is 10,928,643 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoinplus is /r/XVP and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoinplus’ official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus . Virtacoinplus’ official website is www.virtacoin.plus . The official message board for Virtacoinplus is virtacoin-plus.com

Virtacoinplus Coin Trading

Virtacoinplus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoinplus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoinplus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoinplus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoinplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoinplus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.