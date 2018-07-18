Vipshop (VIPS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Vipshop opened at $10.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.24. Vipshop has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

