Vinci (DG) PT Set at €101.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €101.00 ($118.82) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Societe Generale set a €100.70 ($118.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €93.50 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.71 ($109.07).

Vinci opened at €82.08 ($96.56) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

