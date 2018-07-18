VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF opened at $45.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.