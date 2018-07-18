VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 42.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF traded up $0.12, reaching $50.63, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 30,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,164. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $52.03.

