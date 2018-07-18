VF (VFC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.20, but opened at $88.95. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. VF shares last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 113864 shares traded.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,244,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in VF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 61,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.