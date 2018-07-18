Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) has been trending very positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.55 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2331303629489 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 42,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.60. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.