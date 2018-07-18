Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF opened at $159.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.25 and a 52-week high of $161.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.