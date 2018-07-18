Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.05

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 13653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $117,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

