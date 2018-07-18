ValuEngine Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Buy

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.37.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix opened at $379.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 303.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total transaction of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,534,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.30, for a total transaction of $227,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock valued at $104,133,289. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 710.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 91.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.