Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 765,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 117,902 shares.The stock last traded at $38.75 and had previously closed at $38.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLP shares. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 119.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,047,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,248,000 after buying an additional 372,802 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 211,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

