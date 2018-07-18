V Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $8,729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 380,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of Morgan Stanley opened at $49.18 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.