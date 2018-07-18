USA Truck (USAK) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USA Truck earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8234362928044 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.10 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.86%. analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

