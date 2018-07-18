US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,702 Shares of General Electric (GE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of General Electric worth $148,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 279,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

General Electric opened at $13.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

