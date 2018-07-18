Ur-energy (URG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,396,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the previous session’s volume of 335,500 shares.The stock last traded at $0.70 and had previously closed at $0.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ur-energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ur-energy had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 156,134 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 766,077 shares in the last quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

