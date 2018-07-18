Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 514,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,587. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.90.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $86,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

