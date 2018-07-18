United Microelectronics (UMC) versus LDK Solar (LDKYQ) Head-To-Head Review

United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.6% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.34 $326.47 million N/A N/A LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. LDK Solar does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 7.21% 5.03% 2.78% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Microelectronics beats LDK Solar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

