United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Issues Earnings Results

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 20.33%.

United Financial Bancorp stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $891.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 22,500 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $404,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,050.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $72,288.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,129 shares of company stock worth $1,440,148. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,621,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 188,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,671,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,756,000 after buying an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.