United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th.

United Financial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. United Financial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Financial Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

United Financial Bancorp traded up $0.42, reaching $17.81, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $891.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.68. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 20.33%. equities analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Leary sold 25,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $440,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,148 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

