Union Bankshares (UBSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Union Bankshares opened at $39.57 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.19. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

