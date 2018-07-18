Unilever NV (UN) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Unilever in a report released on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unilever by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 779.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

