ugChain (UGC) Price Up 19.2% This Week

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a total market cap of $19.30 million and $2.28 million worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ugChain has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00527352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00183504 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025872 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

