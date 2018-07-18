UDR, Inc. (UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce $253.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.72 million and the highest is $257.66 million. UDR reported sales of $247.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,298,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in UDR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

