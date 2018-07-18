UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.16 ($40.18).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries opened at €31.19 ($36.69) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.