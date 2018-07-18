UBS Group AG Sells 59,021 Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (GARS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.94% of Garrison Capital worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Garrison Capital opened at $8.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Garrison Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. analysts predict that Garrison Capital Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Garrison Capital Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

