UBS Group AG Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (IGE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (BATS:IGE) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

