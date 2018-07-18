TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund traded up GBX 120.29 ($1.59), hitting GBX 121.50 ($1.61), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,294. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.22 ($1.62).
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.