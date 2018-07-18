TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund traded up GBX 120.29 ($1.59), hitting GBX 121.50 ($1.61), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,294. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.22 ($1.62).

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company operates through investments in Asset Backed Securities segment. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk adjusted returns principally through income distributions. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of the United Kingdom and European Asset Backed Securities.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.