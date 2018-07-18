Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,278 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $623,227,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,070,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,069,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A traded up $0.21, hitting $46.68, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 7,698,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,755. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

