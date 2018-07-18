Traders Sell Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Strength (XLI)

Investors sold shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $76.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $123.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.43 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.81 for the day and closed at $74.55

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.3016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,547 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,419,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 433.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 493,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

