Traders Sell Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $718.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $788.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.27 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $2.76 for the day and closed at $209.99Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $1,959,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,869,061 over the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

