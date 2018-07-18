Traders Sell Citigroup (C) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $84.00. $308.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $361.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.75 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Citigroup had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $2.46 for the day and closed at $69.46

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 100.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

