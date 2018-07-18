Traders Buy Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $802.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $586.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $216.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $209.36

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $822,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $99,124,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,869,061 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

