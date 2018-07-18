Traders Buy Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $472.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $423.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alibaba Group had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($1.87) for the day and closed at $190.79

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.