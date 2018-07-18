Tivity Health (TVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tivity Health traded down $0.35, hitting $34.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,040. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $152,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

