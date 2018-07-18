Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,632,123 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the June 15th total of 570,778 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 116.17% and a negative net margin of 409.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

