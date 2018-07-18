Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Third Point Reinsurance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.7398937521674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on TPRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Third Point Reinsurance traded up $0.10, hitting $12.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.16%. equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

