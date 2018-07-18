TheStreet Downgrades Zumiez (ZUMZ) to C+

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZUMZ. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,741,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zumiez by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Zumiez by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,699 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 461.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

