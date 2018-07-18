TheStreet Downgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to D+

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $11.41 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $232,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,799. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

