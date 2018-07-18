The Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $45.25 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.