Textron (TXT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17.

Textron opened at $66.79 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Textron has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,050,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,504. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

