Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holdings Increased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3,076.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust opened at $779.86 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $304.00 and a fifty-two week high of $816.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 143.43% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

